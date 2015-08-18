Aug 18 Nexus AG :

* Sales increased by approx. 24.4 pct to 47.051 million euros ($52.03 million)

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in amount of 4.284 million euros improved compared to same period last year by 19.6 pct

* H1 EBITDA recorded an increase of 29.4 pct to 8.923 million euros