Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 EVRY ASA :
* Logistics company Göteborgs Lastbilscentral (GLC) chooses EVRY for introduction of new business solution
* Says agreement is multi-year and has an estimated order value of 3 million - 4 million Swedish crowns ($351,082.50 - $468,110.01) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5450 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)