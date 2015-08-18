Aug 18 EVRY ASA :

* Logistics company Göteborgs Lastbilscentral (GLC) chooses EVRY for introduction of new business solution

* Says agreement is multi-year and has an estimated order value of 3 million - 4 million Swedish crowns ($351,082.50 - $468,110.01) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5450 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)