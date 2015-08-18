UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Sapmer SA :
* Reorts H1 consolidated revenue 45.1 million euros ($49.9 million) versus 46.5 million euros year ago (down by 2.9 percent) Source text: bit.ly/1J0s3U2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources