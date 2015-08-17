Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17 IAR Systems Group AB :
* Q2 net sales 79.1 million Swedish crowns ($9.30 million) versus 62.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 19.7 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago
* Sees long-term financial objective that IAR systems' net sales will increase by 10-15 pct annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 20 pct over business cycle
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5018 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order