Aug 18 PSP Swiss Property AG :

* Sees lower EBITDA excluding changes in fair value is expected for FY 2015

* FY EBITDA forecast has been improved from about 225 million Swiss francs ($229.85 million) (on occasion of Q1 2015 publication made on May 12, 2015) to 230 million Swiss francs

* Sees rental income is likely to remain stable over whole year, despite an increase in renovations

* In H1 2015, net income excluding changes in fair value reached 78.7 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 87.4 million Swiss francs)

* Operating income excluding changes in fair value decreased by 10.0 pct in H1 2015 compared to previous year's period (from 87.4 million Swiss francs to 78.7 million Swiss francs)

* In H1 2015, net income including changes in fair value amounted to 88.2 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 95.9 million Swiss francs)

* H1 rental income 136.9 million Swiss francs

* H1 lower rental income due to ongoing renovations, which decreased by 1.5 million Swiss francs, and lower income from sale of freehold apartments, which fell by 4.9 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)