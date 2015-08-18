Aug 18 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Says operations will be divided into three business areas and operating segments: Consumer, Services and Healthcare

* New operating model and responsibilities will be in force starting Jan. 1 2016

* Board of directors has decided on additional investments, of about 20 million euros ($22.10 million), into IT systems and logistics centre in Finland

* Will launch digital business for consumers and professionals in Sweden during autumn 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)