UPDATE 4-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
Aug 18 Persimmon Plc :
* H1 profit before tax increased 31 pct to £272.8m (2014: £208.9m)
* H1 revenue up 11 pct to £1.33bn (2014: £1.20bn)
* Legal completions increased 7 pct to 6,855 new homes sold (2014: 6,408)
* Current forward sales 12 pct ahead at over £1.71bn (2014: £1.53bn)
* Confident that our long term strategic focus through current cycle will continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer gas demand forecast at 34 bcm (Updates with details throughout)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.