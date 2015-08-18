Aug 18 John Wood Group Plc :

* Total revenue down 19.3 pct at $3,069.0 mln

* Unchanged outlook for 2015

* Anticipate full-year EBITA in line with expectations

* Total EBITA margin of 7.4 pct (2014: 6.5 pct) benefitting from overhead costs savings of $40 mln

* Total EBITA down 7.4 pct at $225.9 mln (2014: $243.9 mln) against backdrop of reduced activity throughout oil services sector

* H1 profit from continuing operations on an equity accounting basis before tax and exceptional items down 14.3 pct at $156.3 mln

* Interim dividend of 9.8 cents (2014: 8.9 cents) up 10.1 pct

* Overhead cost savings of $40 mln achieved in first half, significantly ahead of initial estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)