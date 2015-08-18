BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
Aug 18 Bure Equity AB :
* Q2 total operating income 564.1 million Swedish crowns ($66.08 million) versus 324.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 436.7 million crowns versus 184.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5360 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
LONDON, April 6 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose on Thursday to its highest since the beginning of December, as the contract approached the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)