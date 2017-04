Aug 18 Amplifon SpA :

* Announces purchase of 30 stores in Germany from private party through its subsidiary Amplifon Deutschland for about 10 million euros ($11.07 million)

* The deal to be effective from Sep. 1

* The total number of stores managed by Amplifon in the German market will rise to 257

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)