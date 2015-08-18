BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
Aug 18 Credit Bank Of Moscow :
* Says received 9.68 pct stake in Bank Vozrozhdenie on Aug. 14
Source text: bit.ly/1NfMDWK
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
LONDON, April 6 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose on Thursday to its highest since the beginning of December, as the contract approached the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)