Aug 18 Vunani Ltd :

* Revenue of 58.6 million rand compared to 54.0 million rand at June 30, 2014

* Profit for period from continuing operations of 3.7 million rand compared to a loss of 9.1 million rand at June 30, 2014

* Basic earnings per share from continuing operations of 3.0c compared to a loss of 8.7c at 30 June 2014

* Acquired 70 pct stake in Fairheads International Holdings (SA) for 210 million rand in May 2015