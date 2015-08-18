Aug 18 Anchor Group Ltd :

* Directors advise that bookbuild will close early at 17h00 on Tuesday, August 18, 2015

* Intended capital raise is 200 million rand and this amount is already materially oversubscribed at a pricing level of 12.50 rand

* Applicants will be advised of percentage allocation after closing of bookbuild