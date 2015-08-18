Aug 18 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Says according to Exeotech Invest's Chairman Fredrik Nygren, Exeotech Invest will start paying back its debt of about 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($725,536.55) towards ASTG as of beginning of this week

* Will not proceed with application for Exeotech Invest bankruptcy

