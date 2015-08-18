Aug 18 EC2 SA :

* Establishes two wholly-owned units Prosum Development Sp. z o.o. and Prism Consulting Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,329) each

* New units will provide services such as IT systems implementation and IT consulting