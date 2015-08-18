Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 EC2 SA :
* Establishes two wholly-owned units Prosum Development Sp. z o.o. and Prism Consulting Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,329) each
* New units will provide services such as IT systems implementation and IT consulting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)