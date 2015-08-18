BRIEF-Noor Financial Investment unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender
* Unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender for 3.3 million dinars and 5 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2p3AYB9) Further company coverage:
Aug 18 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Says board of Bank of Lithuania passed a resolution to agree with reorganization of Bank Finasta AB merging it with Siauliu Bankas AB by acquisition Source text for Eikon:
* FY net profit 1.2 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.