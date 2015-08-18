UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Latvijas Balzams AS :
* Announces appointment of Seymour Ferreira as interim chairman of the board, effective Sept. 1
* Says current chairman Guntis Aboltins -Abolins will be leaving his position as of Aug. 31
Source text - bit.ly/1LhkviP
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources