UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Transfers Spanish player Diego Capel to Genoa CFC for 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million)
* Sporting SAD remains with 50 pct of the economic rights of the player Source text: bit.ly/1PxoKbe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources