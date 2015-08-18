Aug 18 Pharol SGPS SA :

* Says that RS Holding SGPS SA reduced its stake in the company to 3.46 percent, or 29,735,000 ordinary shares

* The stake is held indirectly by RS Holding and voting rights are also attributable to RS Holding, which is majority shareholder of Ongoing, and Isabel Rocha dos Santos, who is majority shareholder of RS Holding Source text: bit.ly/1WChLTr

