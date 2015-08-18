Aug 18 Jensen Group NV :

* Revenue of the first half-year of 2015 amounts to 150.6 million euros ($166.1 million), a 24.3 pct increase compared to last year

* Operating profit (EBIT) for the first six months amounts to 13.5 million euros, which is 13.6 pct higher than last year

* Cash flow (EBITDA) for the first half-year amounts to 16.9 million euros, a 31.3 pct increase compared to last year

* Net profit from the continuing operations for the first six months amounts to 9.3 million euros (earnings per share of 1.19 euro), an increase of 14.4 pct compared to last year

* Expects 2015 revenue to be higher than prior year

