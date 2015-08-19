Aug 19 Grieg Seafood

* Q2 Ebit Before Biomass Fair Value Adjustments Nok 21 million (Reuters poll nok -18 million)

* 2015 harvest guidance cut to 70,000 tonnes (previous guidance 72,000 tonnes), a rise of 5,000 tonnes from 2014

* q2 revenue nok 1.17 billion (Reuters poll nok 1.18 billion)

* A cold summer in norway has resulted in lower production than usual which will contribute to limited supply-side growth. Market is therefore expected to be strong in period ahead, although there may be regional variations

* Q2 biomass adjustments -108 million (Reuters poll nok 0 million)

* Q2 pretax result -128 million (Reuters poll nok -39 million)

* The cost of fish harvested in the company's european regions is likely to be lower in q3

* The processing structure in finnmark will be reviewed in order to reduce cost

* Further adjustments will be considered in order to reduce processing costs in shetlands

* Says global supply growth moving down, 2015 versus 2014 expected to be 2%

* Says its salmon harvest growth expected to continue in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)