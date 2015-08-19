BRIEF-Kolen receives patent
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
Aug 19 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for idebenone for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it says change of CEO to Jung Chan Yil from Kim Myeong Lib, effective March 24