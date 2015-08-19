UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Metair Investments Ltd :
* H1 revenue 3,542 million rand versus 3,235 million rand yoy
* H1 headline earnings per share at 111 cents versus 120 cents last year
* H1 diluted headline earnings per share at 110 cents versus 119 cents year earlier
* H1 operating profit increased 8 pct to R345.8 million compared to R318.7 million in previous period
* Second half is expected to be challenging
* Mpueleng Pooe resigned as chairman of board with effect from 30 June 2015, Brand Pretorius assumed chairmanship of board with effect from 1 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.