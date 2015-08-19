Aug 19 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* Increase in revenue of 14 pct to r22 billion

* Increase in gross profit of 22 pct to r1.64 billion

* Increase in gross profit margins from 6.96 pct to 7.46%

* Increase in EBITDA of 37 pct to r1.08 billion

* Increase in headline earnings per share of 21 pct to 82.26 cents

* Increase in dividend declared of 15 pct to 31 cents per share