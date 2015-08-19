Aug 19 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :
* Underlying net revenue, underlying volume and market share
up 14 per cent, 10 per cent and 100 bps respectively for the
nine months ended 30 June 2015
* Total underlying net revenue flat and volumes down 6 per
cent (net revenue up 1 per cent and volumes down 4 per cent ex
Iraq)
* Growth and specialist brands proportion of reported
tobacco net revenue up 580 bps to 59 per cent
* Specialist brands net revenue was up 3 per cent
* Expect cash conversion of c.90 percent for full year with
consistent focus on managing working capital
* Expect our average group cost of finance to be in region
of 4.4 per cent for FY15
* Remain on track to deliver our FY15 targets
