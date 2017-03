Aug 19 Circle Oil Plc :

* Tunisian authority has approved application to renew exploration permit on its Mahdia block ("permit")

* Permit is being extended for three years until 19 january 2018 1 and circle oil, as operator, currently has a 100% working interest in permit.

* Extension of licence carries with it a one exploration well and one appraisal well commitment and a requirement to acquire 300km 2 of 3d seismic.