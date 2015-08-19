Aug 19 Ambu A/S :

* Q3 2014/15 revenue 482 million Danish crowns ($71.47 million) versus 397 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/15 EBIT 56 million crowns versus 55 million crowns year ago

* Says growth in local currencies is adjusted, and growth of aabout 9 percent is now expected as opposed to 8 pct - 8.5 pct

* Sees FY EBIT margin of about 12 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1NE9Mix

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7471 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.7437 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)