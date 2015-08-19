Aug 19 Sydbank A/S :
* Q2 total income 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($170.44
million) (Reuters poll 1.14 billion crowns)
* Q2 core earnings 360 million crowns (Reuters poll 379
million crowns)
* Q2 pre-tax profit 296 million crowns (Reuters poll 390
million crowns)
* Says projects limited positive economic growth in 2015
* Sees in 2015 increasing trading income relative to income
for 2014 but dependent on financial market developments
* Sees significantly lower impairment charges in 2015
* Sees unchanged costs (core earnings) in 2015 - despite the
general pay rises agreed
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.7471 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)