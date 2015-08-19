Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Q2 revenue 33.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.93 million) versus 23.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 1.8 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake 42.3 million crowns versus 37.0 million crowns year ago
