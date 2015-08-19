Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Pricer AB
* Q2 order intake of SEK 296 (127) million, an increase of 133 percent compared to last year
* Q2 net sales of SEK 237 (148) million, an increase of 60 percent compared to last year
* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 8.2 (2.72) million and profit for period SEK 7.1 (2.02) million
* Q2 gross margin 18.3 percent (22.4)
* Says overall assessment is that the weak gross margin has reached its lowest level during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order