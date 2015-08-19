Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Option NV :
* Option to develop M2M solution for the connected car
* Project includes multiple man-years of engineering and will contribute to company's results with revenue & cash generation as from second half of 2015
* Project more specifically involves development of a cellular OBD 2 datalogger solution to monitor driver behavior and is aimed at high volume consumer market
Source text: bit.ly/1JNSKyj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order