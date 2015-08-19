Aug 19 Option NV :

* Option to develop M2M solution for the connected car

* Project includes multiple man-years of engineering and will contribute to company's results with revenue & cash generation as from second half of 2015

* Project more specifically involves development of a cellular OBD 2 datalogger solution to monitor driver behavior and is aimed at high volume consumer market

