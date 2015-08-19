Hong Kong likely to choose Beijing's pick for leader amid tension, economic malaise
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
Aug 19 SimCorp A/S :
* Announces new share buyback program
* Says total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of 15.0 million euros ($16.50 million)
* Says execution of buyback will take place from Aug. 25, 2015 to Feb. 19, 2016
* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 750,000 shares of 1 crowns each
* Has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of buyback program for 15.0 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
BEIJING, March 24 China's central bank, wary of soaring property prices in Beijing, said on Friday that banks must strengthen mortgage risk management, and that includes cracking down on home buyers rushing to get divorced to skirt second-home purchase rules.