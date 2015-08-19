Aug 19 Anchor Group Ltd :

* Announcement regarding the general issue of shares for cash and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Received applications for 1.45 billion rand and hence investors will receive approximately 17 pct of their application on a pro rata basis

* Company has raised r255 000 000 and will issue 20 400 000 shares at 1250 cents per share

* Issue price is at a premium to 30 day volume-weighted average price of 1193 cents

* Funds were raised from a broad range of public investors

* In negotiations with a number of parties with regards to acquisitions of varying sizes