Hong Kong likely to choose Beijing's pick for leader amid tension, economic malaise
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
Aug 19 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Results of the accelerated book build
* Redefine has closed its book build announced earlier today
* Amount of capital raised was increased from r1.5 billion to r1.7 billion through placing of 154 545 455 shares at a price of r11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns territory must avoid past divisions to advance
BEIJING, March 24 China's central bank, wary of soaring property prices in Beijing, said on Friday that banks must strengthen mortgage risk management, and that includes cracking down on home buyers rushing to get divorced to skirt second-home purchase rules.