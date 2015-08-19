Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Fortnox AB :
* Q2 operating profit 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($572,000) versus 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 30.9 million crowns versus 23.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5635 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order