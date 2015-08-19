UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Q2 revenue 9.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.10 million) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 4.7 million crowns versus loss 0.2 million crowns year ago
* Says company's operating expenses are expected to be lower also for the remainder of 2015 than last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2479 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.