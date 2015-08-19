Aug 19 Alcatel-lucent :

* Alcatel-Lucent transforms Telefonica's IP network as demand grows for highest network performance to deliver data and video

* In a three-year project, Alcatel-Lucent is deploying its IP routing portfolio with Telefonica

* Project includes installation and commissioning, systems integration and migration of current services to new network architecture

