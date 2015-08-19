UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec signals no holding company move for now
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move
Aug 19 Depend SA :
* H1 revenue 41,000 zlotys ($10,874) versus 30,117 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 22,122 zlotys versus 8,512 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move
* Says it signed a 110.51 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment