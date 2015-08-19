BRIEF-Kolen receives patent
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
Aug 19 Infoscan SA :
* Sees H2 revenue of 153,900 zlotys ($40,800) and H2 negative EBITDA of 230,200 zlotys
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 2.0 million zlotys and EBITDA of 70,400 zlotys
* Aims to reach breakeaven in FY 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 8.2 million zlotys and EBITDA of 3.5 million zlotys
* Plans to start selling its services in the United States and the United Kingdom (UK), not later than in Q3, 2016, and Q2, 2016, respectively
* After launching its services in the UK, plans to offer them in other EU countries Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
* Says it says change of CEO to Jung Chan Yil from Kim Myeong Lib, effective March 24