UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
Aug 19 Stratcorp Ltd
* Entered into an agreement with kose-kose investments to subscribe for 408.8 million shares at 0,5 cents each
* Aggregate amount of r2 044 124.72 in terms of a specific issue for shares for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move