UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Gruppa Cherkizovo PJSC :
* Says board recommends H1 dividend of 22.75 roubles ($0.3429) a share
* The recommended record date is Oct. 9 Source text - bit.ly/1JikreN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3543 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.