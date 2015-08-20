Aug 20 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* H1 net revenues amounted to 431.0 million Swiss francs ($446.26 million) in first half of year, an increase of 15 pct (in local currencies: +18 pct), net income declined by 10 pct to 18.7 million francs

* H1 EBIT increased by 10 pct to 31.5 million francs, EBITDA rose by 9 pct to 43.8 million francs

* Business performance in second half of year is expected to be at least on a par with first six months