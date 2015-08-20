European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 20 Comet Holding AG :
* H1 net sales of 130.1 million Swiss francs ($134.64 million), 2 pct below H1 of prior year
* H1 net income, at 1.7 million francs, was down from year-earlier level, but steady in constant currencies
* H1 EBITDA improved by 15 pct and EBITDA margin strengthened to 9.4 pct
* 2015 forecast slightly increased: sales of 290 million-310 million francs and EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
