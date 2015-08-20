Aug 20 Comet Holding AG :

* H1 net sales of 130.1 million Swiss francs ($134.64 million), 2 pct below H1 of prior year

* H1 net income, at 1.7 million francs, was down from year-earlier level, but steady in constant currencies

* H1 EBITDA improved by 15 pct and EBITDA margin strengthened to 9.4 pct

* 2015 forecast slightly increased: sales of 290 million-310 million francs and EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.5 pct