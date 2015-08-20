Aug 20 Orior AG :

* H1 operating income (EBIT) up by 6.9 pct to 15.0 million Swiss francs ($15.52 million)

* H1 exchange rate-adjusted profit increased by 6.4 pct to 11.5 million Swiss francs

* H1 revenues 241.5 million Swiss francs, down 4.6 pct

* Expects operating conditions to remain challenging in second half of 2015, so revenues are likely to remain under pressure

* In summary, Orior is confident about H2 Source text for Eikon:

