European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 20 Walter Meier AG :
* H1 net income amounts to 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.04 million) (prior year: 6.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 sales of 139.6 million Swiss francs, which represents a slight increase of 2.3 percent compared to prior year
* H1 EBIT amounted to 5.9 million Swiss francs, compared to 6.2 million Swiss francs in comparable prior year period
* Sales for FY 2015 will remain below prior year's figures
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT as well as on net to be well below those of 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1NwkcTt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY