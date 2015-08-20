Aug 20 Walter Meier AG :

* H1 net income amounts to 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.04 million) (prior year: 6.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 sales of 139.6 million Swiss francs, which represents a slight increase of 2.3 percent compared to prior year

* H1 EBIT amounted to 5.9 million Swiss francs, compared to 6.2 million Swiss francs in comparable prior year period

* Sales for FY 2015 will remain below prior year's figures

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT as well as on net to be well below those of 2014