UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
Aug 19 Corona Equity Partner AG :
* Rudolf Witt appointed chief financial officer (CFO) of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move