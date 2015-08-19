UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Haikui Seafood AG :
* Frankfurt Stock Exchange resolves to revoke admission to the regulated market
* As compensation to shareholders, Haikui Seafood carries out a share buyback program before delisting becomes effective
* Share buyback is effected by way of a voluntary public share buyback tender offer for acquisition of up to 1,027,600 non-par value bearer shares in company
* Offer price for share buyback is 1.91 euros ($2.11)
* Offer period started on Aug. 10, 2015 and will end on Sept. 15, 2015 at 24:00 p.m. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.