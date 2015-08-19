UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Ittifak Holding :
* Q2 net profit of 1.1 million lira versus loss of 647,651 lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 238.1 million lira ($81 million) versus 235.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9385 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.