* Workers employed by Almar Investments (Pty) Ltd are
currently on a strike
* Dispute seems to be part of labour unrest affecting other
mining operations in region
* Dispute is with almar and not with company
* Almar has now managed to staff IFL operations so that
operations can continue normally
* As a result of labour unrest, company's furnaces have had
to be intermittently reduce production
* To date about 1,000 tonnes of ferrochrome production has
been lost
* Also caused a disruption to company's logistics and
shipping schedules affecting approximately 1,500t of ferrochrome
shipments to date and consequently company's liquidity.
* Should disruption to company's operations and logistics
and shipping schedules re-occur, it may put further strain on
company's liquidity
