Aug 19 International Ferro Metals Ltd

* Workers employed by Almar Investments (Pty) Ltd are currently on a strike

* Dispute seems to be part of labour unrest affecting other mining operations in region

* Dispute is with almar and not with company

* Almar has now managed to staff IFL operations so that operations can continue normally

* As a result of labour unrest, company's furnaces have had to be intermittently reduce production

* To date about 1,000 tonnes of ferrochrome production has been lost

* Also caused a disruption to company's logistics and shipping schedules affecting approximately 1,500t of ferrochrome shipments to date and consequently company's liquidity.

* Should disruption to company's operations and logistics and shipping schedules re-occur, it may put further strain on company's liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: