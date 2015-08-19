UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
Aug 19 Transturk Holding AS :
* Q2 net profit of 7.9 million lira ($2.70 million) versus loss of 3.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move